SingularityNET Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $600.15 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00000975 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $600.15 million and approximately $35.49 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012382 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009665 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,607.82 or 1.00037798 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012728 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00076863 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,419,526,639 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,419,565,804.393819 with 1,287,503,952.8480132 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.57072406 USD and is down -6.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $23,670,985.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.