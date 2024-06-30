Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMW) Short Interest Down 28.8% in June

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the May 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Slam Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLAMW remained flat at $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 130,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,652. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18. Slam has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.38.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

