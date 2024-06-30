Softcat (LON:SCT) Downgraded to Hold at Shore Capital

Shore Capital downgraded shares of Softcat (LON:SCT – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SCT. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,800 ($22.83) to GBX 1,950 ($24.74) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,532.50 ($19.44).

SCT opened at GBX 1,817 ($23.05) on Wednesday. Softcat has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,150 ($14.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,855 ($23.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,244.64, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,680.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,539.84.

In other Softcat news, insider Graham Charlton sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,583 ($20.08), for a total transaction of £554,050 ($702,841.56). 37.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

