Solchat (CHAT) Price Up 11.3% Over Last Week

Solchat (CHAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Solchat has a total market capitalization of $19.59 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Solchat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Solchat has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. One Solchat token can now be purchased for $2.44 or 0.00004001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Solchat

Solchat’s genesis date was February 11th, 2024. Solchat’s total supply is 8,999,983 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,043,460 tokens. Solchat’s official Twitter account is @solchatcoin. Solchat’s official website is www.solchat.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solchat (CHAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Solchat has a current supply of 8,999,983 with 8,043,460 in circulation. The last known price of Solchat is 2.48232098 USD and is down -3.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $2,821,029.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.solchat.io/.”

