Solidus Ai Tech Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges (AITECH)

Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Solidus Ai Tech token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Solidus Ai Tech has a total market capitalization of $83.87 million and $9.40 million worth of Solidus Ai Tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Solidus Ai Tech has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solidus Ai Tech Profile

Solidus Ai Tech’s launch date was January 10th, 2021. Solidus Ai Tech’s total supply is 1,992,002,130 tokens and its circulating supply is 650,570,478 tokens. Solidus Ai Tech’s official Twitter account is @aitechio. The Reddit community for Solidus Ai Tech is https://reddit.com/r/aitechio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solidus Ai Tech’s official website is aitech.io. The official message board for Solidus Ai Tech is medium.com/@solidusaitech.

Buying and Selling Solidus Ai Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Solidus Ai Tech has a current supply of 1,992,002,130 with 648,916,814 in circulation. The last known price of Solidus Ai Tech is 0.13043579 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $8,200,129.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aitech.io.”

