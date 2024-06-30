Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.96

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.96 and traded as low as $3.83. Sono-Tek shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 43,121 shares changing hands.

Sono-Tek Stock Down 4.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $60.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38 and a beta of -0.23.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.31%. Research analysts predict that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sono-Tek stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sono-Tek Co. ( NASDAQ:SOTK Free Report ) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.16% of Sono-Tek worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

