Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.96

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.96 and traded as low as $3.83. Sono-Tek shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 43,121 shares changing hands.
Sono-Tek Stock Down 4.2 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $60.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38 and a beta of -0.23.
Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.31%. Research analysts predict that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sono-Tek
Sono-Tek Company Profile
Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sono-Tek
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.