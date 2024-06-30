SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SOPH. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Performance

SOPH opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.09. SOPHiA GENETICS has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 113.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 5.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 203,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 112.1% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 262,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 138,933 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 111.4% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 93,800 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,007,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares during the last quarter. 31.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific.

