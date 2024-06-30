S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in S&P Global by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,403,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,758 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $446.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,028,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,709. The company has a market capitalization of $139.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.75. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.89.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

