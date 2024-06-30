SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Increased by Fox Hill Wealth Management

Fox Hill Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 2.4% of Fox Hill Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after buying an additional 2,636,376 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,904 shares during the period. Euclidean Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% in the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,166,000 after acquiring an additional 507,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,054,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after acquiring an additional 47,681 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,955,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,524,778. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.82. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

