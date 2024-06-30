SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,442 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.67. 1,943,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,769. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.12. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $38.84.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.