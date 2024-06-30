SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 273,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,206 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 4.7% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $20,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,447,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,826,000 after purchasing an additional 350,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,745,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,583,000 after acquiring an additional 619,609 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,248,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,435 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,900,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,809,000 after buying an additional 36,180 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,360,000 after buying an additional 84,644 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $80.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,382,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,885. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.51. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $81.51. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

