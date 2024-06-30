SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Holdings Cut by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,524 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.3% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $40,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 343.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 70,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 277,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after acquiring an additional 14,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,248,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,435 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.13. 2,382,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,885. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.51. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $81.51.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

