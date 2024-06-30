Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives $32.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

Several brokerages have commented on SPR. StockNews.com cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,423,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,538,000 after acquiring an additional 296,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPR opened at $32.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average is $31.12. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $36.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

