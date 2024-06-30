Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives $32.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.83.
Several brokerages have commented on SPR. StockNews.com cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Spirit AeroSystems
Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance
Shares of SPR opened at $32.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average is $31.12. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $36.34.
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Spirit AeroSystems
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.