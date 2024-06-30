Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Bought by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $104,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 126,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

PHYS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,803. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.98.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.