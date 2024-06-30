Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Short Interest Update

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the May 31st total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Stanley Electric Price Performance
STAEF stock remained flat at $18.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26. Stanley Electric has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $18.95.
About Stanley Electric
