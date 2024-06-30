Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target to $42.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.77.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.01. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $25.34.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith A. Goldan purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,037.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,038.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 70,555 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,101,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,834,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,254,000 after acquiring an additional 740,298 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,519,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

