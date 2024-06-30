Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VSEC. Benchmark upped their price target on VSE from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on VSE from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VSE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

VSEC stock opened at $88.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.62. VSE has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $91.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.28.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $241.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.42 million. VSE had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VSE will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VSE by 25.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19,955 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VSE in the third quarter worth $286,000. Juniper Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 9.6% in the third quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 362,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after buying an additional 31,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 17.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,067,000 after buying an additional 103,586 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

