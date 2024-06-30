Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.46

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.46 and traded as low as C$7.40. Stingray Group shares last traded at C$7.58, with a volume of 24,428 shares trading hands.

RAY.A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$382.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In other news, insider Mavrik Corp. acquired 140,000 shares of Stingray Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.15 per share, with a total value of C$1,001,000.00. In related news, insider Mavrik Corp. purchased 140,000 shares of Stingray Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.15 per share, with a total value of C$1,001,000.00. Also, Senior Officer David Purdy purchased 100,000 shares of Stingray Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.15 per share, with a total value of C$715,000.00. Insiders own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

