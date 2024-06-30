StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADXS opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.45. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.

