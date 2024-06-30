StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Barnwell Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of BRN stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. Barnwell Industries has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $3.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.11.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barnwell Industries

In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 24,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $69,391.79. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,767,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,999,505.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 71,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $189,703.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,600,466 shares in the company, valued at $6,943,244.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 161,140 shares of company stock worth $442,854. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company's stock.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

