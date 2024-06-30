StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Friday, June 7th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on OESX
Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,868,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,648,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 502,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.
Orion Energy Systems Company Profile
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Orion Energy Systems
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.