StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $1.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,868,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,648,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 502,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

