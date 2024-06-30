StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
RBC Bearings Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $269.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 130.96 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $152.90 and a fifty-two week high of $264.94.
RBC Bearings Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RBC Bearings
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.