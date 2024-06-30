StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) PT Lowered to $15.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised StoneCo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.36. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $623.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.35 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in StoneCo by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

