Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,000 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the May 31st total of 483,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,110.0 days.
Sumitomo Realty & Development Price Performance
Sumitomo Realty & Development stock remained flat at $31.95 during trading hours on Friday. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $38.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.37.
About Sumitomo Realty & Development
