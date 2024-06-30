Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the May 31st total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SUHJY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.66. The stock had a trading volume of 299,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,679. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $12.84.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial offices, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 67.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong.

