Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the May 31st total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SUHJY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.66. The stock had a trading volume of 299,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,679. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $12.84.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile
