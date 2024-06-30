Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RUN shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $605,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,344,383 shares in the company, valued at $16,280,478.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $605,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,344,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,280,478.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 10,176 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $122,824.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 427,143 shares of company stock worth $5,502,579. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,483.9% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, USCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

