Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHO. Robert W. Baird raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Compass Point raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Baird R W raised Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.57.

SHO opened at $10.46 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $11.59. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $217.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

