Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Buys 69 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.3% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 5.4% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Loop Capital downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE UNP traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,492,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,808. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $138.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.