Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Buys New Stake in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. owned about 0.51% of VanEck CLO ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in VanEck CLO ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $370,000.

VanEck CLO ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CLOI remained flat at $52.94 during midday trading on Friday. 73,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,398. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.60. VanEck CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $51.46 and a 52 week high of $53.01.

About VanEck CLO ETF

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

