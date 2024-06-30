Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Cuts Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Marriott International by 845.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Argus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.19.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.77. 6,788,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,587. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.18. The firm has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.10 and a twelve month high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

