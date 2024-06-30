Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises about 1.7% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPHQ stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.54. 765,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,806. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average of $58.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $65.57.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

