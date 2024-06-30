Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Takes $259,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 989,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $527,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Summa Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.4% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 1,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,532,780. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $553.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,150,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,906. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $574.84 and a 200-day moving average of $563.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $211.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TMO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.