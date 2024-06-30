Taiko (TAIKO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $323.95 Million

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 30th. During the last seven days, Taiko has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One Taiko coin can currently be bought for $1.97 or 0.00003193 BTC on popular exchanges. Taiko has a total market capitalization of $323.95 million and approximately $16.86 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Taiko Profile

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 164,118,345 coins. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. Taiko’s official message board is taiko.mirror.xyz. Taiko’s official website is taiko.xyz.

Buying and Selling Taiko

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 65,951,595.10698914 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 1.84296462 USD and is down -5.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $15,798,242.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Taiko should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Taiko using one of the exchanges listed above.

