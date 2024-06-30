Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE) Short Interest Update

Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 651,300 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the May 31st total of 448,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,306,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Friday.

Talen Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TLNE stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,038. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.46 and a 200-day moving average of $86.82. Talen Energy has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $125.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Talen Energy will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation, an independent power producer and infrastructure company, produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale power markets in the United States. The company operates nuclear, fossil, solar, and coal power plants. It is also developing battery storage projects.

