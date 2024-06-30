Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,581 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

Target Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $148.04. The stock had a trading volume of 12,772,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,235. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.