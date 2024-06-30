Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,581 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.
Target Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE:TGT traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $148.04. The stock had a trading volume of 12,772,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,235. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Target Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Target
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What are earnings reports?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.