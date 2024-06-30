Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.80.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $418.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.50.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 782.81% and a negative net margin of 833.60%. The company had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 2,035.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,527,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,508,000 after acquiring an additional 23,378,974 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 328.2% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,294,445 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,373,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,382,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 235.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,327,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,616 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

