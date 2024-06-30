TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Short Interest Update

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the May 31st total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 106,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,803. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54. TC Biopharm has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $19.60.

TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product under Phase 2/3 trails for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat viral infections as well as cancers.

