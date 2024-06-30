TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 103.6% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEL opened at $150.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $153.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

