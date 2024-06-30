TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) versus Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) Head-To-Head Comparison

TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR – Get Free Report) and Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TearLab and Orchestra BioMed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get TearLab alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TearLab N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Orchestra BioMed $2.76 million 105.68 -$49.12 million ($1.48) -5.51

TearLab has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orchestra BioMed.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TearLab N/A N/A N/A Orchestra BioMed -2,330.46% -70.18% -49.17%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares TearLab and Orchestra BioMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TearLab and Orchestra BioMed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TearLab 0 0 0 0 N/A Orchestra BioMed 0 0 2 0 3.00

Orchestra BioMed has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.59%. Given Orchestra BioMed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Orchestra BioMed is more favorable than TearLab.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.6% of Orchestra BioMed shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of TearLab shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Orchestra BioMed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Orchestra BioMed beats TearLab on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TearLab

(Get Free Report)

TearLab Corporation operates as an in-vitro diagnostic company in the United States and internationally. It offers TearLab Osmolority System, a proprietary in vitro diagnostic tear testing platform that measures tear film osmolarity for the diagnosis of dry eye disease; and enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care. Its TearLab Osmolarity System consists of TearLab disposable, a single-use microfluidic microchip; TearLab pen, a hand-held device that interfaces with the TearLab disposable; and TearLab reader, a small desktop unit that allows for the docking of the TearLab pen, as well as provides a quantitative reading for the operator. The company was formerly known as OccuLogix, Inc. TearLab Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Orchestra BioMed

(Get Free Report)

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease. Its products also comprise FreeHold devices and minimally invasive surgery devices. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the development and commercialization of BackBeat CNT for the treatment of HTN in patients indicated for a cardiac pacemaker; and a strategic collaboration with Terumo Medical Corporation for the development and commercialization of Virtue SAB for the treatment of coronary and peripheral artery disease. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. is based in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for TearLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TearLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.