Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Short Interest Update

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the May 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Telecom Italia Price Performance
Telecom Italia stock remained flat at $2.35 during trading on Friday. 11,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,806. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68.
Telecom Italia Company Profile
