Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Short Interest Update

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the May 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Telecom Italia stock remained flat at $2.35 during trading on Friday. 11,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,806. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers.

