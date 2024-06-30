Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Short Interest Update

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the May 31st total of 802,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 401,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld acquired 46,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $209,343.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 734,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,345.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John B. Wood acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,843,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,603.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fredrick Schaufeld acquired 46,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $209,343.51. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 734,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,345.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 503,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,882. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telos

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 92,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Telos by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telos in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Telos in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Telos by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telos Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLS remained flat at $4.02 on Friday. 8,421,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,984. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Telos has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $5.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Telos had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $29.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Telos will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TLS. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Telos from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, June 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

