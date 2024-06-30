Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.
Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $98.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Tennant has a 1-year low of $72.81 and a 1-year high of $124.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.67.
Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.10 million. Tennant had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Research analysts expect that Tennant will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Tennant by 12.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Tennant by 57.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,407 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Tennant by 32.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Tennant by 22.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Tennant by 174.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.
Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.
