TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Reaches $0.0172 on Top Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $96.09 million and approximately $6.21 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00045381 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00008055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012839 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010816 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005813 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000120 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,959,204,410 coins and its circulating supply is 5,595,863,618 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.