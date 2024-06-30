Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,388 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $197.88. 95,438,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,945,696. The stock has a market cap of $631.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.71. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.30.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

