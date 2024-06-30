Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Short Interest Update

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBS remained flat at $14.60 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.18. The company has a market cap of $46.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25. Texas Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

Get Texas Community Bancshares alerts:

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.60) million for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%.

Texas Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Texas Community Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Texas Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

In other Texas Community Bancshares news, Director Anthony Scavuzzo acquired 7,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,324.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 68,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Anthony Scavuzzo purchased 7,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,324.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Haskell Strange sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $27,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $112,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,487 shares of company stock worth $106,209. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Community Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.