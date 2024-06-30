Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 153,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,347,000 after purchasing an additional 72,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TXN traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $194.53. 8,860,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,647,702. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.28. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

