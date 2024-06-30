Tezos Price Reaches $0.78 on Major Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $766.45 million and approximately $13.09 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000685 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000565 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000629 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,007,769,272 coins and its circulating supply is 987,207,321 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

