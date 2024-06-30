The Debt Box (DEBT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $385,545.01

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One The Debt Box token can now be bought for about $5.28 or 0.00008535 BTC on exchanges. The Debt Box has a market capitalization of $688.06 million and $385,545.01 worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Debt Box has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.
About The Debt Box
The Debt Box’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official message board for The Debt Box is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The Debt Box’s official website is www.thedebtbox.com. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling The Debt Box
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Debt Box should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Debt Box using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
