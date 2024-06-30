The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given New $520.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $485.00 to $520.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GS. HSBC upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $443.78.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS opened at $452.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $145.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $471.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 36.59 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRN Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.4% in the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 5,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 189,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,753,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

