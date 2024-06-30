The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s 9th Largest Position

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 2.4% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Home Depot by 300.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,371 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 275,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $83,109,000 after purchasing an additional 56,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 16,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $344.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,344,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,389. The firm has a market cap of $341.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $338.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

